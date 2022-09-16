Syquant Capital Sas Invests $7.05 Million in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,505 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,000. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 7.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,690.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 819,224 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,659,000 after acquiring an additional 789,864 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $127,888,000 after acquiring an additional 728,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 729,767 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $73,633,000 after acquiring an additional 606,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,936.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,121 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,691,000 after acquiring an additional 527,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

