Syquant Capital Sas Takes Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. ManTech International comprises approximately 0.6% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in ManTech International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 10.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 529,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Stock Performance

MANT remained flat at $95.98 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManTech International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading

