T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is Lancaster Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Lancaster Investment Management reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 0.4% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.21. The stock had a trading volume of 85,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,572. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.