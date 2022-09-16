Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Up 34.7% in August

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 801,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBLA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 488,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $510.19 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.09. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 33.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.