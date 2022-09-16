Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 9,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $144,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,567.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 529,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,270. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $394.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.95.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.