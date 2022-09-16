Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 9,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $144,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,567.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 529,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,270. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $394.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,524,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,334,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

