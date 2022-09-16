Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Acquires $296,608.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $296,608.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,084.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of TARS stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $14.80. 529,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a current ratio of 21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.95. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $31.00.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
