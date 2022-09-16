Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VGT traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

