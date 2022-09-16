Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,750 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.37. 3,779,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,006,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

