Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,566 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,666. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.52.

