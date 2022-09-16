TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,574,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 4,969,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 715.0 days.

TCL Electronics Price Performance

TCLHF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. TCL Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices, and Service; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, and Other Businesses.

