TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $110.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.56.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $120.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $83,309.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,543.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $33,598.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,184 shares of company stock worth $3,501,588. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

