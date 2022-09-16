TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,684. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day moving average of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.