Team17 Group’s (TM17) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 804.50 ($9.72).

Team17 Group Price Performance

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 385 ($4.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 440.50. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 820 ($9.91). The company has a market cap of £560.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,138.89.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

