Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TECK opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

