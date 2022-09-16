Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

