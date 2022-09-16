Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

