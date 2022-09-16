Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance
Shares of TDS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.99.
Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.