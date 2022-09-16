Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.70

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $13.08. Telstra shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 24,958 shares traded.

Telstra Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Get Telstra alerts:

Telstra Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 3.95%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.