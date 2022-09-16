Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $416.67 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $303.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.06 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.34. Tesla has a one year low of $206.86 and a one year high of $414.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $39,835,410 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

