Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.29.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %
Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.