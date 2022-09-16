Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

