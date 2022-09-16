Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.69. 283,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

