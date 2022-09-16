The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GEO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,872. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 359,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after acquiring an additional 347,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The GEO Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 597,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 127,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

