The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $53.00

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,350,000 after purchasing an additional 234,503 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.