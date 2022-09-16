The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $53.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,350,000 after purchasing an additional 234,503 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

