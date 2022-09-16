The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€205.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.9 %

Hannover Rück stock opened at €161.55 ($164.85) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($118.74). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €144.97.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

