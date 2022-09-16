The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $736.94 million and $29.90 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

