The Gym Group (LON:GYM) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GYM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 132.40 ($1.60) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65. The company has a market cap of £235.63 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. The Gym Group has a 52-week low of GBX 132 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 307 ($3.71).

Insider Activity

The Gym Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Stables acquired 35,000 shares of The Gym Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £50,750 ($61,321.89).

(Get Rating)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

