The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.
The Hackett Group Stock Down 3.7 %
HCKT stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.
The Hackett Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
