The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 3.7 %

HCKT stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Hackett Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 480.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.