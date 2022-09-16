The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

Kroger has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

NYSE KR opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Kroger by 16.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 43.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

