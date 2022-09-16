The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.
Kroger has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
Kroger Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE KR opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63.
Institutional Trading of Kroger
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Kroger by 16.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 43.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.