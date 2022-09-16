The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $200.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.78.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $165.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average of $169.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 100,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,351,000 after purchasing an additional 316,498 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.