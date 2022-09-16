The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

