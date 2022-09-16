The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $110.77 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $201.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

