ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 614,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.48% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

THMO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 524,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.77. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 220.74% and a negative net margin of 80.10%. As a group, analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ThermoGenesis from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

