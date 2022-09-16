TheVig (VIG) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. TheVig has a total market capitalization of $772,961.47 and $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TheVig has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One TheVig coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TheVig alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About TheVig

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheVig should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TheVig using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TheVig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TheVig and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.