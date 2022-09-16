THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on THGPF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of THG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

THG Price Performance

THG stock remained flat at 0.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.78. THG has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 1.76.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

