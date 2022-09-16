Thor Mining (LON:THR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.62 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 498,428 shares changing hands.

Thor Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £12.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Thor Mining

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

