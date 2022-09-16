Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Down 31.3% in August

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 204,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,880,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 597,874 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 542,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

