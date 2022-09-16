Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

