Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Update

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 650,300 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 430,400 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.81. 292,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a market cap of $650.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

