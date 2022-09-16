TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TMC the metals Stock Up 21.3 %

TMC the metals stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 161,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.