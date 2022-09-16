Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

MODG stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. 64,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Further Reading

