Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,110.0 days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

TOSCF opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

About Tosoh

(Get Rating)

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

