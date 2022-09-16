ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 32.6% in August

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 752,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,549,411 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

ToughBuilt Industries stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 704,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.10. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $92.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries ( NASDAQ:TBLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 62.73% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

