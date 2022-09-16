Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Tower One Wireless Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOWTF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Tower One Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
Tower One Wireless Company Profile
