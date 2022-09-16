Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tower One Wireless Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOWTF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Tower One Wireless has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

