Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 23,996 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,868% compared to the typical daily volume of 483 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 63,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.81. 206,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,706. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $328.89 million, a P/E ratio of 581.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

