Traders Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 11,189 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 469% compared to the average daily volume of 1,965 call options.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECL traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. 289,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $91.04.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

