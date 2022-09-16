Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

