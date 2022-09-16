TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Shares Down 1%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.77. 3,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 4,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading

