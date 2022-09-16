Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 387,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

TRMR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $539.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.95. Tremor International has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

