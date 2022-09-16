Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Trevena to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.77. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $808,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevena by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

