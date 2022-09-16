Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,230 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned about 0.23% of Trip.com Group worth $37,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 168,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,353. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

