Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.5 days.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

